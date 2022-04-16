PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,320,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 17,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. 2,608,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 337,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

