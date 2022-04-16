Park Group (LON:PKG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.00

Park Group plc (LON:PKG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.03). Park Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 9,097 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.
Park Group Company Profile (LON:PKG)
Read More
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Park Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.