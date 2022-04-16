Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.39

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.39 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Pao Novatek shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.38.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

