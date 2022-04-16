Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) PT Lowered to 780.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 780.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $888.75.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

