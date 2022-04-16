PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94.

NYSE PD opened at $32.62 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in PagerDuty by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 265,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 161,195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in PagerDuty by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 150.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

