Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 750,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 191,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 49,618 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 93,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the period.

BATS:PTNQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. 22,439 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90.

