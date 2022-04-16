Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. 362 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.