Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,004 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Roche by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.67.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.