Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,084 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,084 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

