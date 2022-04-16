Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $212.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

