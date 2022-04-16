Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 122,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,046,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

APH stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

