Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 20.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $112.11 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

