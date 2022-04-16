Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

NYSE IFF opened at $125.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

