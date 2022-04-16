Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,188 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

XEL stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

