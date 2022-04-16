Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 26,815 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 554.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $101.28 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

