Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $273.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.72 and its 200-day moving average is $303.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.94 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

