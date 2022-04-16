Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,318.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,387.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,467.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,225.56 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.