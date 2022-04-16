Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

OXSQ opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,727 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $38,810.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

