Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.50 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,889,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

