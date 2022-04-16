Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 487,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.75. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.