Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.
About Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orora (ORRAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.