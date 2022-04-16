Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $230,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $42,794,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 232,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 165,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

