OpenOcean Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and $3.02 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.62 or 0.07492039 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,190.76 or 1.00049496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00050104 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars.

