Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEXF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

Onex stock remained flat at $$64.76 during trading hours on Friday. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.27. Onex has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

Onex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

