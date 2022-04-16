Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 84,632 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

OMC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 1,710,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,085. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

