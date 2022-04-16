ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Tops $898,706.71

ODUWA (OWC) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $898,706.71 and approximately $12,115.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,211.80 or 1.00187675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

