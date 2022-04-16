OctoFi (OCTO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.93 Million

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00009061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $47,216.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

