Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $805.05 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $805.05 million and $25.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

