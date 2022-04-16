nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NVT opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.