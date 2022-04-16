Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Down 60.3% in March

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

