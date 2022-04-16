Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

