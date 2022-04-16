NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James Christopher Barry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00.
NUVA stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
