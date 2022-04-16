NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Christopher Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00.

NUVA stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

