Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $92.52 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

