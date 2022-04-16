Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.43. 73,519,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,891,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

