Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 14,054 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $126.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,384,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.