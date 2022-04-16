Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,008 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.22. 4,352,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.37 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,619 shares of company stock worth $30,882,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

