Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $158.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,806,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

