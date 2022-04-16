Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $114.85. 2,719,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.40.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

