Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,566,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,569,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

