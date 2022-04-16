Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,312,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,500,784. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

