Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.64 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

