Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 29,737 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 29,737 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $87,736,000 after acquiring an additional 195,273 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 4,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.45 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

