Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 12,647 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.31% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

