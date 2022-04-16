Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 16,282 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

