Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

