Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ACES opened at $57.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.