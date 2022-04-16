Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $51.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.