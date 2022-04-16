Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.02 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $105.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.