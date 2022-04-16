Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($241.30) to €214.00 ($232.61) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $192.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

