Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 822 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after acquiring an additional 924,263 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 383,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after acquiring an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 89,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 538,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $101.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

